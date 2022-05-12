PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of PFSI opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,707,705.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 104,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

