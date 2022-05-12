PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

