Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

