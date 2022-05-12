Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMGYF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
