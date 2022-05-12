Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 4.7%

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($31.87) and last traded at GBX 2,585 ($31.87). Approximately 248,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 149,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($30.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,794.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,861.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

