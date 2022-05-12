Persimmon’s (PSN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.14) to GBX 2,830 ($34.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.04) to GBX 3,440 ($42.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($38.10) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($32.65) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,002.50 ($37.02).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,057.34 ($25.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,181.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,474.48. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,005 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($40.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.00), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($198,849.00).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

