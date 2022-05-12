PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,679. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PetMed Express by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PetMed Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PetMed Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

