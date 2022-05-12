Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PDL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

