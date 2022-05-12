Phala Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.80 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 44% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $28.99 million and $9.80 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,991.53 or 1.00227409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.