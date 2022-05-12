Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. 118,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

