Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,477. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,872,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 185,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
