Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,477. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,872,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 185,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

