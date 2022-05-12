PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 3rd

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.