Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 136,317 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.95% of Roper Technologies worth $492,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 65,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,597. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

