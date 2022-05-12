Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 3.70% of American Water Works worth $1,269,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.82. 1,255,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

