Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.45% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $360,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

Shares of SEDG traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,714. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

