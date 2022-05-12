Pictet Asset Management SA Has $344.63 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,369 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $344,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 25,942,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

