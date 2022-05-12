Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $521,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in UBS Group by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

UBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

