Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 135,154 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $723,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

