Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,519,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,688,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,965,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,320,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 26,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

