Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,692. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

