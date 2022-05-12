Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.33 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

PODD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.47. 3,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.