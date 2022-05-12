Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.50 Million Stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.39% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 320.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,833. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

