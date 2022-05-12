Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $213,000 in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KCCA. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000.

KCCA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,906. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94.

