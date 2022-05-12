Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,573,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.