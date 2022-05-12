Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 27,320 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,501. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

