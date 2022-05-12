Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,155.03

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $173,155.03 and approximately $9,493.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

