PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 198.2% in April

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the April 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

