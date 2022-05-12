Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,043 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.67. The stock had a trading volume of 57,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.46 and a 200 day moving average of $336.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.