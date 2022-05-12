Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,279.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,747.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

