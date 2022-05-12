Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.