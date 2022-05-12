Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 60,786 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 161,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,305 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.48. 56,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.