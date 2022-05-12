Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.59. 146,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

