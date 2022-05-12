Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.23. 29,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,454. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.00 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.89 and a 200 day moving average of $549.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.