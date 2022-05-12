Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.15 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 626,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

