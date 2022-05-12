Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $35.39 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $19.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,910. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.14 and a 200 day moving average of $599.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.