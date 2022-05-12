Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14,829.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,268 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.54. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.