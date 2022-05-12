Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.93. 30,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.41.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.