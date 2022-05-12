Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 164,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,405. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

