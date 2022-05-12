Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 19,384 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.11. 26,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,724. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $237.66 and a one year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

