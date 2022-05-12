Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 25,579 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. 12,113,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,122. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

