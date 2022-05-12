Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 62,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,104 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.28 on Wednesday, reaching $567.11. 2,665,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.43. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

