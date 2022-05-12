Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 29,943,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

