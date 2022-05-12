Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,079 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.96. 1,095,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

