Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,662 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,625,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

