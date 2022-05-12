Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 458465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

PNGAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.