Piper Sandler Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $15.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

