Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 12,615 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

