Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 265,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

