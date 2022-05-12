Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.31. 727,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.55 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

