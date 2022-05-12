Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $913,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 612,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

